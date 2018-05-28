Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) – Thousands of spectators lined the streets for the annual Memorial Day Parade in Lawrenceville.

Today marked the 110th anniversary of the parade, which makes it one of the longest-running Memorial Day parades in the country.

The parade will ended in Allegheny Cemetery with an event to honor the men and women who serve our country.

This year’s parade featured more than 65 groups, including marching bands and veterans’ organizations.

