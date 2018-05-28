Filed Under:Lawrenceville, Local TV, Memorial Day, Memorial Day Parade

LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) – Thousands of spectators lined the streets for the annual Memorial Day Parade in Lawrenceville.

Today marked the 110th anniversary of the parade, which makes it one of the longest-running Memorial Day parades in the country.

memorial day parade lawrenceville Thousands Line Streets For 110th Lawrenceville Memorial Day Parade

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The parade will ended in Allegheny Cemetery with an event to honor the men and women who serve our country.

This year’s parade featured more than 65 groups, including marching bands and veterans’ organizations.

