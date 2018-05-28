Filed Under:Fatal Motorcycle Crash, Local TV, Westmoreland County

LATROBE (KDKA) — A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger was injured in a crash in Westmoreland County on Monday.

According to initial reports, the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was traveling north along Route 981 in Latrobe when it crossed the center line and struck a motorcycle that was traveling south.

The male motorcyclist was killed in the crash. His female passenger was thrown from the bike and suffered leg injuries. Her condition is unknown.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The driver of the Jetta was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury.

Further details have not been released at this time.

