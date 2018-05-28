Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – The presence of U.S. officials in North Korea is raising expectations that a summit between President Donald Trump and the North’s Kim Jong Un will take place after all.

Trump withdrew from a planned June 12 Singapore summit with Kim last Thursday, then quickly announced that the meeting could get back on track.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that a U.S. team had arrived in the North to make arrangements for the summit. Later, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said the nations’ officials have been engaged in talks at the Korean village of Panmunjom, which straddles the border inside the demilitarized zone, or DMZ.

Our United States team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself. I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2018

Trump’s tweet offered praise for the longtime U.S. adversary, and the latest signal that his concerns about the North’s stance toward the summit have been allayed.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)