PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries on Monday evening after being pinned by his vehicle in the West End.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, it happened in the 1000 block of Elkton Street around 6:20 p.m.

“I heard the noise and I heard him yell, and I thought he was unloading his truck and he needed help that way, but when I got there, it was like, ‘Oh no!’ Holy cow,” Wayne Willy, the victim’s neighbor, said.

Officials say the man was working on his truck in his driveway and thought it was in park. He was working at the back of the vehicle when it began to drift.

Authorities say he tried to jump into the truck to stop it, but instead became pinned between it and a fence.

His neighbor said the truck stopped right on the victim’s left knee.

“It actually looked like he was trying to open the door to get in and he got trapped between the fence of his house and it smashed his face,” said Willy. “It looked like his knee is bad, and his leg above his knee is bad.”

Willy credits police and firefighters with working quickly to free the trapped man.

“It was a tedious lift of the truck. The back of the truck was going downhill,” he said. “They couldn’t just lift it was a jack mechanism, they couldn’t use the tow truck that was here, they used some sort of hydraulic lift.”

Neighbors say the 33-year-old man’s wife went with him in the ambulance.

He was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital in critical condition, officials say.

