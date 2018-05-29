Filed Under:Stanley Cup Final, Vegas Golden Knights, Washington Capitals

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

LAS VEGAS (AP) – The Vegas Golden Knights’ incredible inaugural season isn’t slowing down in the Stanley Cup Final.

gettyimages 963435794 Golden Knights Outlast Capitals 6 4 In Game One Of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 28: Tomas Nosek #92 of the Vegas Golden Knights scores a third-period goal past Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals in Game One of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on May 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.The Golden Knights defeated the Capitals 6-4. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Tomas Nosek scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and the expansion Golden Knights opened an improbable Final with a thrilling 6-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves in an occasionally shaky performance, but the three-time Stanley Cup winner’s new teammates carried the goalie who has so often carried them with a relentless outburst of offense.

The Vegas Golden Knights killed their first penalty with a little help from the post behind Fleury as Washington’s John Carlson drew iron on a shot late in the second period. Moments later, Fleury gave the post to his right a friendly tap with his right glove to give thanks after his team was penalized for having too many men on the ice.

gettyimages 963434854 Golden Knights Outlast Capitals 6 4 In Game One Of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 28: Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates his teams 6-4 win over the Washington Capitals with teammates Luca Sbisa #47, David Perron #57 and Erik Haula #56 in Game One of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on May 28, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

The Eastern Conference champion Capitals hadn’t given up this many goals in 29 games since March 18, but they hadn’t seen anything like this charmed run by the upstart Knights.

Since the final went to a best-of-seven format in 1939, the winner of Game 1 has gone on to hoist the Cup the last six years and 61 of the last 78 times.

Boston is the last team to bounce back from losing Game 1 to win an NHL title.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch