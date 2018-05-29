Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The rules for this weekend’s Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field have been announced.

The North Shore parking lots will open at 1 p.m. for tailgating. The Heinz Field gates will open at 4 p.m.

All fans who enter the North Shore parking lots must have a ticket to the show and must enter Heinz Field by 7 p.m.

According to a press release, the following parking lot code of conduct will be in effect:

Upon entering, fans will receive trash and recycling bags

Trash must be disposed of properly

The following are prohibited: solicitation of any kind, the sale of food and alcohol, glass containers, tents, personal port-a-johns, furniture (other than folding lawn chairs and tables), and oversized vehicles.

Guests must leave the parking lots no later than one hour after the concert ends.

The NFL’s clear bag policy will be in place for Chesney’s “Trip Around the Sun Tour.” Fans will not be able to bring selfie sticks, coolers, large bags, alcohol and other prohibited items inside the stadium.

For more information on the bag policy, click here.

This will be the 10th time Chesney has performed at Heinz Field.

Special guests Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay will join Chesney.

