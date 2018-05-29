Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A newborn baby couldn’t wait to enter the world early Tuesday morning.

The child’s mother was in labor and on her way to a hospital around 2 a.m., but she didn’t make it. Her car pulled over to the side of the Parkway East near the Greenfield Bridge.

Paramedics were called to help her, but the baby was delivered before they could get to their location.

An ambulance transported the mother and her newborn baby to a hospital. Both were said to be doing well.