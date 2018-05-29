Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – State Police in Uniontown are trying to determine if two attempted robberies in North Union Township are connected.

On Sunday night, a 38-year-old man who works at a local beer distributor was walking back to his car after closing the store. At about 9:30 p.m., a man wearing a mask approached him near the Sunoco Station on West Main Street, demanding money.

The unknown suspect ripped the man’s lunch box out of his hands. When the man tried to remove the suspect’s mask, Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect stabbed him twice in the arm with a knife and ran off.

The suspect in that incident is described as a black male, about 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black mask.

About 15 minutes later, just a few miles away, State Police say another attempted robbery took place at the Dollar General store on North Gallatin Avenue.

Around 9:45 p.m., a female cashier was moving some outdoor items inside the store for the night when a man approached her and demanded money. State police say the unknown suspect had a brick, and hit the woman several times, then kicked her until she fell down.

The suspect ran off and police still haven’t found him.

He is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5-feet-5-inches tall and 150 pounds. He also has light eyes and light hair, and was wearing a black hoodie with a zipper, gloves, black pants, and black and white shoes.

Troopers also say his face was covered with something that looked like a surgical glove.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.