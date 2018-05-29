Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — The Pirates are upset with Anthony Rizzo after the Cubs star slid hard into catcher Elias Diaz while being forced out at home Monday afternoon, and tensions could spill over as the teams resume their series.

Rizzo claimed he “wasn’t trying to hurt anyone” when he went leg-first into Diaz, who had already touched home plate for the force out and was a full step in front of the base.

Diaz says when he saw the replay, he thought, “Man, this guy could have ended my career right here.” He says even though it was ruled a legal slide, he doesn’t think that’s the case, based on what he’s been told.

He says Rizzo apologized before his at-bat in the ninth inning.

On Tuesday, the MLB said they thought interference should have been called on the play, and their message was relayed to both teams.

Rizzo’s seventh home run of the season gave the Cubs an early lead, and his two-run single in the ninth put the finishing touches on a 7-0 Chicago win.

Diaz was back in the Pirates’ lineup on Tuesday evening.

