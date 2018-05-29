Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police Department has unveiled a new pride decal for one of their police vehicles in honor of Pride month.

The department showed off the new rainbow decals at a press conference Tuesday morning.

The decals cost $350 and were paid for entirely by PBP Command Staff. The department says no taxpayer money was used.

“This is part of our ongoing community outreach efforts,” said Chief of Staff Eric Holmes. “This supports our work with the National Initiative and is in line with the task force Report on 21st Century Policing. Many police agencies around the country show their support this way.”

The City of Pittsburgh and PBP believe the decals play an important role in celebrating diversity and inclusion.

You will be able to see the patrol car in downtown and Market Square through June.