Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Police

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police Department has unveiled a new pride decal for one of their police vehicles in honor of Pride month.

The department showed off the new rainbow decals at a press conference Tuesday morning.

pittsburghpolicepride Pittsburgh Police Department Unveils New Pride Decals

Photo Credit: KDKA

The decals cost $350 and were paid for entirely by PBP Command Staff. The department says no taxpayer money was used.

“This is part of our ongoing community outreach efforts,” said Chief of Staff Eric Holmes. “This supports our work with the National Initiative and is in line with the task force Report on 21st Century Policing. Many police agencies around the country show their support this way.”

20180529 090256 1527599012929 Pittsburgh Police Department Unveils New Pride Decals

Photo Credit: KDKA

The City of Pittsburgh and PBP believe the decals play an important role in celebrating diversity and inclusion.

You will be able to see the patrol car in Downtown and Market Square through June.

Comments (2)
  1. Nicholas Anthony Battaglia says:
    May 29, 2018 at 2:09 PM

    This makes me want to kill myself over being a new yorker.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch