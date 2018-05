Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police were searching for a suspect after a robbery early Tuesday morning at a gas station in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood.

Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station in the 100 block of North Negley Avenue shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Police could be seen speaking with a clerk inside the store at the gas station and also searching the surrounding area.

There were no reports of any injuries.