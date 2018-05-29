Filed Under:Allegheny County, Downtown Pittsburgh, Fire, Local TV, PPG Place, Ralph Iannotti

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a fire in the PPG Place tower in Downtown Pittsburgh late Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 5:30 p.m., and automatically went to a two alarm call because it was in a high-rise structure.

A number of crews and emergency vehicles were seen on Stanwix Street, just outside the tower.

ppg place fire

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The assistant EMS chief says it was a small transformer fire on the 41st floor. Security personnel in the building were able to put it out quickly.

No injuries were reported.

Duquesne Light crews were also called to the scene.

People who work in the building say there was an announcement for them to evacuate.

