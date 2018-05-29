PITTSBURGH (Patch.com/KDKA) – Country music band Rascal Flatts is coming to KeyBank Pavilion in July. Country music-themed restaurant Rascal Flatts could be coming to Station Square before the band.

Renovations continue at the old Bar Louie near the Texas de Brazil steakhouse and Hard Rock Cafe and a sign promises that Rascal Flatts is coming soon.

The 7,500-square foot space will house a restaurant, retail store, indoor performance space and outdoor patio space.

More from The Patch.com

The restaurant will reportedly feature dining, both inside and outside, a full service bar, along with a performance space and gift shop.

The restaurant will feature contemporary dining, and expects to host country music acts.

The Rascal Flatts Restaurant also has locations in Cleveland and Los Angeles.

Rascal Flatts said they have long considered Pittsburgh as one of the top three markets to open a restaurant given the strong interest in country music.