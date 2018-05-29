Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Subtropical Depression Alberto may be inland and heading for Indiana, but the tiny storm is still expected to bring quite the punch to western Pennsylvania and Appalachia.

Rain totals of up to 5 inches will be possible in parts of Tennessee and Kentucky over the next 60 hours, with totals of 1-3 inches of rain expected locally.

Alberto has been an unusual system from the very start.

The storm formed and was named a subtropical storm on Saturday. The reason the storm has the “sub” prefix is due to the system showing qualities of both a tropical system (warmest part of system is in center) along with qualities of a more traditional cyclone (while weak, it has fronts circulating around it).

This is common for early season storms and in fact, hurricane season doesn’t begin until June 1.

So what should you expect?

Well, things should begin dry on Wednesday before rain chances start to ramp up as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. We will likely see around half an inch of rain during this time period.

On Thursday, another half-inch to a full inch of rain will be possible. Finally, on Friday, it appears that another inch of rain will be possible.

Saturday and Sunday will have rain chances, but both days’ rain should be far less than what’s expected from Wednesday to Thursday.

With the region just shy of 7 inches above average when it comes to yearly rain (6.82 inches as of May 29) any big rain totals will bring with it the chance for river and flash flooding.