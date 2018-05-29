Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to Pittsburgh Police, there were 56 dead animals found on Dennis Safranko’s property on April 9, 2018. On Tuesday, the 52-year-old waived his right to have a preliminary hearing after the prosecutor made several changes to the charges against him.

Police said dead, decomposing animals were discovered all over Safranko’s property on Arnold Street in the West End.

“Thirty-three were chickens, 18 ducks, and five rabbits deceased. They were laying out on the ground,” said Officer Christine Luffey.

According to officers, not one animal was found alive.

“There’s no excuse for animals to be treated this way. It’s just horrible. And I can’t even imagine anyone doing this,” said Officer Luffey.

One neighbor told KDKA, she only saw rabbits and a guinea pig on his porch.

“I think it’s sad, you know? If you can’t take care of them, don’t get them,” she said.

At total of 112 felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty were initially charged, two for every dead animal found, alleging torture with deprivation of food and water, and alleging causing the animal’s death.

“The animals were not in any way, shape or form pets, they were raised to be consumed,” said Casey Mullen, the attorney who is representing Safranko.

Today, the prosecutor withdrew 88 of the felony charges.

“Mr. Safranko is clearly troubled by the charges, the allegations, and the events, and he is doing everything he can to move forward,” said Mullen.

Safranko waived 24 felony charges to court, along with 44 low-level disorderly conduct charges that were added on Tuesday.

“He looks forward to taking whatever steps are necessary to clear his name,” said Mullen.

Now, the case heads to the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas.

“A message to the public: If you know that an animal is being neglected or abused please report it. These animals suffer in silence,” said Officer Luffey.

Safranko will have his formal arraignment on July 13, 2018.