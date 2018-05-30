By Janelle Sheetz When one thinks of Pittsburgh food, fresh fish almost definitely is not the first thing that comes to mind — and in fact, despite a number of restaurants serving up great seafood, fresh fish is a little harder to come by. But that doesn’t mean you won’t find it, or that Pittsburgh vendors don’t have great selections. Here are the best places for fresh fish in Pittsburgh.

Wholey’s

1711 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(888) 946-5397

www.wholey.com Ask just about any Pittsburgher where to go for fresh fish, and they’ll send you to Wholey’s. The company has been a staple of the city’s Strip District since it first opened in 1912, with a wide selection of fish, whether you’re looking for them whole or as fillets. Wholey’s also sells plenty of other seafood, from popular staples like shrimp to more unusual items like escargot or alligator meat. You can even order online. And if you’re already hungry when you go, get something from their kitchen, like a fish sandwich or a shrimp or oyster po’ boy.

Penn Ave. Fish Co.

2208 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 434-7200

www.pennavefishcompany.com Although Wholey’s is a Strip District favorite, they’re not the only company selling fresh fish in the area. Relative newcomers Penn Ave. Fish Co. sell both in the Strip and downtown, offering a variety of fish and other seafood — and be sure to check their website for recipes. You can also grab a bite to eat while you’re there, with a menu as varied as the wholesale options, including everything from grilled swordfish to tuna melts to shrimp and crab pizza. If you’d like some fresh seafood for your next event, Penn Ave. Fish Co. also does catering.