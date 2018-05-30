Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More rules have been announced ahead of the Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field this weekend.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a special set of regulations will be in effect for boaters.

Boaters will be prohibited from stopping or anchoring in the navigable waters.

Boats will be able to moor on the wall along the Riverwalk as long as they don’t drift more than 100 feet.

The rules will also be in effect the weekend of the Luke Bryan concert.

As for tailgaters, a parking lot code of conduct was announced on Tuesday.

The following parking lot code of conduct will be in effect:

Upon entering, fans will receive trash and recycling bags

Trash must be disposed of properly

The following are prohibited: solicitation of any kind, the sale of food and alcohol, glass containers, tents, personal port-a-johns, furniture (other than folding lawn chairs and tables), and oversized vehicles.

The NFL’s clear bag policy will also be in place for the “Trip Around the Sun Tour.” Fans will not be able to bring selfie sticks, coolers, large bags, alcohol and other prohibited items inside the stadium.

For more information on the bag policy, click here.