Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Motorists using the Findlay Connector will notice a big change this weekend – cashless tolling.

According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the toll plazas and coin baskets are going away.

“Agencies across the country are introducing cashless systems, and we owe it to customers to continue to use the best technology available in every facet of our operations,” said Compton. “We are making good on our promise to innovate and keep customers moving safely,” Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission CEO Mark Compton said.

Motorists will now pay electronically at an open-road toll zone located at mile marker 2.6. The new equipment is suspended from an overhead gantry.

Starting on Sunday, June 3, tolls will be collected electronically by way of an E-ZPass.

If you don’t have an E-ZPass, a camera will take a picture of your license plate and then you will receive a bill in the mail.

“Findlay Connector trips which are now tolled between Exits 1-2 and Exits 4-6 will become free after conversion,” Turnpike officials said in a news release.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details