Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New criminal charges have been filed against a man already accused of sexually assaulting a child at his mother’s daycare.

Now, David Tyus, 18, is accused of raping a teenager in a separate incident.

According to Pittsburgh Police detectives, the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh on Federal Street is somewhat of a connection between the cases. Detectives said Tyus admitted to sometimes watching the children from his mother’s daycare and taking them there. Police also said the 17-year-old who told them Tyus raped her said she first met him at that library.

Children’s toys are scattered around the property at 2530 Maple Avenue in Pittsburgh. It is the home where police said Tyus’ adoptive mother, Victoria Tyus, runs a daycare center.

According to police, Victoria told them David had been staying in a camper behind the home, that’s covered in a gray tarp, and that he “was put out because he didn’t have clearances and was stealing.”

Detectives said Tyus admitted to being alone with the children, kissing the girls on the lips, necks and foreheads, tickling them while they sat on his lap and having sexual contact with a woman while the children were present.

Police said on March 11, 2018, Tyus brought the 17-year-old girl he met at the library back to the Maple Avenue home when nobody else was there and forced himself on her. KDKA went to the home on Wednesday to see if the daycare was still operating. We rang the doorbell twice, but nobody came to the door.

Tyus has been in jail since May 24, 2018. His preliminary hearing on the first case is scheduled for June 29. There’s no date yet for the second case.