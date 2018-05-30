Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BUTLER (KDKA) – A Butler County man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill two people inside an apartment where his ex-girlfriend had been hiding.

According to a Butler Eagle report, the incident happened in the 100 block of West Brady Street in Butler on Friday.

Ralph Cranmer, 57, allegedly broke into an apartment where his girlfriend had been hiding from him.

According to the report, Cranmer entered the apartment and allegedly told a female occupant, “I’m going to blow your head off.” He also threatened to kill a male resident.

He reportedly went to the apartment to see his ex-girlfriend, but she did not wish to speak with him.

After being informed the police had been called, Cranmer left. However, officers found him a short distance away from the apartment and took him into custody. He was said to be intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

Cranmer is facing a list of charges including trespass, terroristic threats, harassment and public drunkenness.

He has been taken to the Butler County Jail.