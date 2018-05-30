Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood.

A public safety department spokesman said the shooting happened near the corner of Ashley Street and Mayflower Street.

The victim was wounded in the leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was expected to survive. Police estimated his age as being in his late 20’s-early 30’s.

Police did not release any information on possible suspects Tuesday night.

Tuesday night’s shooting is the third this month in the same area of Larimer. On May 9, a shooting in the 500 block of Lowell Street claimed the life of Taehsawn Caldwell, 18. Two days later, another teenager was shot in the arm and leg in the 6500 block of Winslow Street.