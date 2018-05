Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man who allegedly led police on a chase near a Memorial Day parade route in Liberty Borough has turned himself in to authorities.

William Gasdick was accompanied by his lawyer as he entered a local magistrate’s office in Clairton Wednesday morning.

Police had arrested him after he crashed his vehicle following the chase on Saturday.

Gasdick was taken to a hospital, but when police showed up with an arrest warrant, he was gone.