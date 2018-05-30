Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Penn American Water customers in the city’s West End could spend several hours with water pressure problems due to unexpected issues repairing a valve.

According to Penn American Water officials, about 2,000 customers in Pittsburgh’s West End service area are experiencing low or no pressure.

The interruption could go on for up to 12-16 hours.

Officials with Penn American Water say they had to expand the outage area when the planned repair of a 24-inch valve turned into a full replacement.

Penn American Water says, “The need to replace the valve was identified after crews started excavation this afternoon.”

Once service is restored, officials say customers could find they have cloudy or discolored water. If your water is discolored, you are advised to turn on the faucet and wait until it runs clear before using it.

In the meantime, Penn American Water has set up water tankers in three locations. Customers wanting to use them need to bring their own containers.

Those locations are:

Shop’N’Save Parking Lot

2103 Noblestown Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Obey House Parking Lot

1337 Steuben St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15220

Middletown Baptist Church Parking Lot

2660 Middletown Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15205

For more information on the outage, read Penn American Water’s full alert here, or visit their website at this link.