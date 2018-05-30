Filed Under:Beulah Road, Penn Hills, Water Main Break

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – A water main break in Penn Hills is causing a variety of problems.

According to emergency dispatchers, the break happened in the 500 block of Beulah Road around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Initial reports indicated the road was buckling and the basement of at least one home was flooded.

County officials said eight houses have been affected.

Meanwhile, Beulah Road is closed between Penny Drive and Frankstown Road.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch