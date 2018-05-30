Rania Harris stopped by PTL to show off some delicious recipes that would be perfect for a Greek picnic!

Filet of Beef Shish Kabobs

1 tablespoon of garlic powder

1-1/2 teaspoons ground nutmeg

1-1/2 teaspoons ground cardamom

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon paprika

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

3 pounds beef tenderloin, cut into 1-1/2-inch cubes

1 large red onion, cut into chunks (for threading on the skewers)

1-2 green bell peppers, cut into chunks (for threading on the skewers)

1-2 red bell peppers, cut into chunks (for threading on the skewers)

For the Marinade:

1 large red onion, thinly sliced

Juice of two large lemons

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil (I prefer olive oil from Greece)

1 cup dry red wine

Directions:

Prepare 10-12 skewers. If using wood skewers, be sure to soak them in water for at least one hour before use.

In a bowl, mix together the spice rub for the cubed meat. Season the cubed meat with the spice rub, combine well so that the meat is evenly covered with the spice rub.

In a large and deep dish, combine the marinade ingredients of red onions, lemon juice, olive oil and red wine. Add the spiced cubed meat to the marinade, and work the meat into the marinade well with your hands. Cover and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight.

Remove the meat from the refrigerator one hour before grilling. Lightly oil a gas grill and heat for 10 minutes on high. Remove the meat from the marinade and begin to prepare the shish kabobs. Do not discard the marinade.

Thread the meat, onions, green peppers and red peppers onto the prepared skewers, alternating 4 pieces of meat per skewer with the vegetables in between each piece of meat. Season with more freshly ground black pepper.

Place the kabobs on the grill. For medium kabobs, grill for a total of 8 minutes, turning once midway through. While grilling, brush the meat with some of the marinade a couple of times.

Remove from the heat and transfer to a serving platter and allow to rest 5 minutes before serving.

Yield: 10 – 12 skewers

Greek Potato Salad

12 large red potatoes, unpeeled

½ cup chopped green onion

¼ cup fresh chopped parsley

¼ cup chopped dill

2 tablespoons capers

Dijon Vinaigrette:

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar (or more to taste)

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 large cloves garlic ~ minced

½ teaspoon Greek oregano (or more to taste)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

Place red potatoes into a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 25 minutes. Drain and chill until cold, about 30 minutes.

Slice potatoes and place into a large salad bowl; toss potatoes with green onion, parsley, dill and capers.

Dijon Vinaigrette:

Whisk olive oil, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper to taste in a bowl. Pour the dressing over the potatoes and toss. Serve immediately or chill until serving time.

Serves: 6