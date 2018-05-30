Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers unveiled their new throwback jerseys on Wednesday.

President Art Rooney II unveiled the jersey during a press conference.

These new jerseys are a tribute to the legendary Steelers teams of the 70s. This is just one way the team is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its Super Bowl XIII title.

“We are coming up on the 40th Anniversary of Super Bowl XIII and next year will be the 40th anniversary of Super Bowl XIV, so we thought it was a good time to celebrate those teams and those years by bringing back that jersey and that uniform,” Rooney said in a statement. “We’re excited about being able to celebrate what was a great time in Steelers history and celebrate those teams.”

The jerseys feature block letters and numbers and will be worn during a game against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 28 at Heinz Field.

“Celebrating those years and championships, and certainly those players that were part of those years, will be a fun time for all of our fans to remember one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history. It will be fun to get a lot of those players back to help us celebrate,” Rooney said.

Steelers legend Franco Harris was also on hand for today’s big announcement.

