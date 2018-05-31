Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HERMINIE, Pa. (KDKA) – State police say a 9-year-old girl is responsible for a bomb threat made at a Westmoreland County school.

According to police, the girl sent a text message on May 26 indicating she was going to bomb HW Good Elementary School in the Yough School District through the app “Roblox.”

The developers of the app describe Roblox as “the world’s largest social platform for play.”

State police were called to help in the investigation. They determined the message was sent by a 9-year-old girl from West Newton who is currently a student at the elementary school.

They say the threat was not credible.