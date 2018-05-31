Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Struggling with what to get Dad for Father’s Day? A.1. Sauce has a solution.

No, we’re not suggesting you buy your dad some steak sauce for Father’s Day. We’re suggesting you buy your dad a steak-sauce-scented candle.

It seems like an April Fools’ Day joke, but they’re real.

The candles come in three scents: original meat, backyard BBQ and burger.

The candles cost $14.99 each and the website warns they “may cause immediate hunger.”

If you’re interested, act fast. The candles are only available for a limited time.

Visit a1meatscents.com for more information.