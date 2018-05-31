WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
Filed Under:Candles, Father's Day, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Struggling with what to get Dad for Father’s Day? A.1. Sauce has a solution.

No, we’re not suggesting you buy your dad some steak sauce for Father’s Day. We’re suggesting you buy your dad a steak-sauce-scented candle.

It seems like an April Fools’ Day joke, but they’re real.

The candles come in three scents: original meat, backyard BBQ and burger.

a1 meat candles Warning: May Cause Immediate Hunger: A.1. Introduces Meat Scented Candles

(Photo Credit: A1MeatScents.com)

The candles cost $14.99 each and the website warns they “may cause immediate hunger.”

If you’re interested, act fast. The candles are only available for a limited time.

Visit a1meatscents.com for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch