PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Struggling with what to get Dad for Father’s Day? A.1. Sauce has a solution.
No, we’re not suggesting you buy your dad some steak sauce for Father’s Day. We’re suggesting you buy your dad a steak-sauce-scented candle.
It seems like an April Fools’ Day joke, but they’re real.
The candles come in three scents: original meat, backyard BBQ and burger.
The candles cost $14.99 each and the website warns they “may cause immediate hunger.”
If you’re interested, act fast. The candles are only available for a limited time.
Visit a1meatscents.com for more information.