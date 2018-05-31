Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALEPPO, Pa. (KDKA) — Amazon has inked a deal with Pittsburgh. No, it’s not for the company’s HQ2.

Amazon is taking over an old FedEx warehouse at an industrial park in Aleppo.

The company will use it as part of its Amazon Flex program in which drivers in their own cars deliver packages.

Amazon is expected to announce where it will build its HQ2 later this year.

The company has said the headquarters will create 50,000 jobs and come with an investment of $5 billion.