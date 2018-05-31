Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Warmer weather has moved into Pittsburgh, but it’s never too early to start thinking about football season.

The Steelers have been participating in OTAs and training camp is just around the corner.

With that in mind, the Sporting News has ranked all 31 NFL stadiums.

As you might imagine, Heinz Field ranked pretty high on the list. In fact, it was ranked fifth overall.

Here’s what they had to say about the stadium:

“This venue gets bonus points for serving as a great supporting actor in The Dark Night Rises, even if its playing surface was CGI-harmed in the process. It’s a beautiful open setting worthy of all the traditions of Black and Gold, down to the last Terrible Towel.”

Here’s the top 5:

Lambeau Field (Packers) CenturyLink Fied (Seahawks) AT&T Stadium (Cowboys) Arrowhead Stadium (Chiefs) Heinz Field (Steelers)

Other notables:

18. M&T Bank Stadium (Ravens)

22. Paul Brown Stadium (Bengals)

23. FirstEnergy Stadium (Browns)

As for the worst stadium in the league? The Redskins’ home at FedEx Field received that not-so glorious distinction.