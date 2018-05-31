Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Yairo Munoz hit a three-run, game-ending homer to cap St. Louis’ five-run ninth inning and rally the Cardinals to a 10-8 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night.

Munoz ripped the first pitch from closer Felipe Vazquez (2-2) over the wall in center field to give St. Louis its sixth walk-off win of the season.

Francisco Cervelli hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the eighth to give the Pirates an 8-5 lead. However, Pittsburgh couldn’t hold on and lost in St. Louis for the fifth straight time and 12th in the last 14.

Josh Bell also homered for the Pirates

Munoz, who drove in five runs, had a two-run single in the first inning.

Luke Voit, called up from Triple-A Memphis earlier in the day, started the ninth-inning rally with a two-run single with the bases loaded to pull St. Louis to 8-7. Munoz followed with his homer.

Mike Mayers (2-0), also recalled earlier in the day, picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Greg Garcia broke a 4-4 tie with a run-scoring hit in the fifth off Trevor Williams, who allowed five runs and nine hits over five innings.

Dexter Fowler also drove in two runs in the four-run first.

St. Louis starter Jack Flaherty gave up four runs and seven hits over five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: RHP Ivan Nova, placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained right ring finger on Monday, will likely pitch in a simulated game before returning to the rotation. RHP Nick Kingham (2-1, 3.75) will start in Nova’s spot on Sunday.

Cardinals: RHP Alex Reyes was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a right latissimus dorsi strain after tossing four scoreless innings on Wednesday in Milwaukee. Cardinals vice president and general manager Michael Girsch indicated Reyes will miss at least two starts and likely more. “It is significant,” Girsch said. … The Cardinals recalled LHP Austin Gomber, RHP Mayers and INF Voit from Triple-A Memphis on Thursday. RHP John Gant and OF Tyler O’Neill were optioned to Memphis.

REHAB CENTRAL

St. Louis C Yadier Molina will make a rehab start for Double-A Springfield on Saturday. Molina suffered a pelvic injury with a traumatic hematoma on May 5. … Cardinals RHP Carlos Martinez gave up two runs and five hits in four innings for Springfield in a rehab start against Corpus Christi on Thursday. He stuck out four and threw 63 pitches.

UP NEXT

Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon (2-4, 4.53) will face the Cardinals’ Miles Mikolas (6-0, 2.58) in the second game of the four-game series on Friday. Taillon is 1-1 with a 4.45 ERA in six career starts against St. Louis. Mikolas is 4-0 with a 3.13 ERA in four starts against Central Division foes this season.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)