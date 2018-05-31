Story Hoodline — Looking to sample the best sushi around town but don’t want to break the bank?

We crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sushi hot spots in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Mount Everest Sushi

PHOTO: MICHAEL Y./YELP

Topping the list is Mount Everest Sushi. Located at 128 Oakland Ave. in Oakland, the Asian fusion spot is the highest rated affordable sushi bar in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 137 reviews on Yelp.

Specialty sushi options include the Allison roll, made with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado and jalapeño. The restaurant also serves playful creations like the sushi doughnut — the rice provides the familiar shape, which is then topped with tuna, salmon, avocado and sesame seeds.

2. Té Café

PHOTO: HANWEN M./YELP

Next up is Squirrel Hill’s Té Café, situated at 2000 Murray Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 99 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and tea shop has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option. Enjoy familiar items like the California, Philly, sweet crab and crunchy salmon rolls, along with several others.

Each sushi roll includes 10 pieces, the choice between white and brown rice and the option of a soy wrap replacement for an additional $1. Round out your meal with shrimp tempura, seaweed salad, miso soup or a fresh pastry.

Pair your sushi with one of the many tea-based drinks, from the green tea latte with matcha to the tea-mulled apple cider that the cafe says is “handcrafted with love” and “an absolute must try.”

3. Oishii Bento

PHOTO: KAREN L./YELP

Oakland’s Oishii Bento, located at 119 Oakland Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the counter-service eatery four stars out of 254 reviews.

With a menu offering Japanese and Korean fare, start off with soup, kimchi or tempura, then move on to a bento box, rice bowl, udon dish or sushi. Standout items include the bulgogi bento with thinly sliced beef and marinated vegetables, the unagi bowl (barbecue eel), the Oishii roll (smoked salmon, shrimp tempura and house sauce) and the 48-piece party sushi set.

4. Sushi Fuku

PHOTO: JASMINE C./YELP

Sushi Fuku, a place to design your own poke bowl, sushi roll or sushi burrito, is a casual restaurant with a second outpost on Craig Street. This affordable go-to at 120 Oakland Ave. boasts four stars out of 144 Yelp reviews.

Featured rolls include the Dynamite roll, made with shrimp tempura, spicy crab, cucumber, mango and spicy mayo. Look for the Ying Yang roll as well, which includes eel, yellowtail, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and teriyaki sauce.

5. Sushi & Rolls

PHOTO: HALEY D./YELP

Then there’s Sushi & Rolls, a popular spot for downtown office workers that’s earned 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp. Find the sushi bar at 301 Grant St., Suite 3, by heading over to the new food hall at One Oxford Centre.

Menu offerings include the Ruby roll, filled with spicy tuna, seaweed salad and more, and the Spider roll with soft-shell crab. Bento boxes, teriyaki dishes and kimchi are also on the menu.

