We crunched the numbers to find the top spots for frozen sweets in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt for ice cream, milkshakes and more.

1. Antney’s

PHOTO: VALARIE J./YELP

Topping the list is Antney’s. Located at 1316 Poplar St. in the West End, the spot is the highest-rated frozen treat store in Pittsburgh, boasting five stars out of 99 reviews on Yelp. Along with the classic vanilla, chocolate and strawberry, Antney’s offers unique flavors like wine, baklava, honey, Italian sweet cheese and Scottish candy.

2. Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream

PHOTO: KATE H./YELP

Shadyside’s Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream, located at 232 S. Highland Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot 4.5 stars out of 253 reviews. Like its sister shop on Forbes Avenue, this location offers an array of classic and new flavors, including Vietnamese coffee, coconut lime sorbet and chunky chocolate hazelnut.

3. Dave & Andy’s

PHOTO: ANGELA H./YELP

Dave & Andy’s, a much-loved-go-to shop in Oakland, boasts 4.5 stars out of 244 Yelp reviews. This cash-only establishment is a popular spot for University of Pittsburgh students and specializes in birthday cake ice cream. Head over to 207 Atwood St. to see for yourself.

4. The Milkshake Factory

PHOTO: PHILIP S./YELP

Head downtown to check out The Milkshake Factory, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 146 reviews on Yelp. Like its sister store on the South Side, this location offers $7 sundaes, $6 signature shakes and dairy-free options. Gourmet specialties include the s’mores shake, which blends vanilla and chocolate ice cream, hot fudge, marshmallow cream and graham crackers. You can find the chocolate and milkshake spot at 314 Fifth Ave.

