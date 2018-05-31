WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The McKees Rocks Bridge is closed in both directions due to a fatal crash.

According to emergency dispatchers, a dump truck and a car collided around 9:30 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

At least one person has died, but their identity has not been released.

No other information has been released at this time.

