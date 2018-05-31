Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The McKees Rocks Bridge is closed in both directions due to a fatal crash.

According to emergency dispatchers, a dump truck and a car collided around 9:30 a.m.

At least one person has died, but their identity has not been released.

No other information has been released at this time.

They’re setting up the police tape now on this side of the bridge for the fatal crash on the Mckees Rocks Bridge @KDKA pic.twitter.com/wHrBuSg2Ir — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) May 31, 2018

