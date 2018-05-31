WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
EAST HILLS (KDKA) — A man already in jail on separate charges is now being charged with criminal homicide in connection to a shooting that happened in the East Hills.

Pittsburgh Police said Thursday they obtained an arrest warrant for 24-year-old Leonard Bernard Hilton, of Sheraden, in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on May 25.

leonard bernard hilton Arrest Warrant Issued In East Hills Homicide

Leonard Bernard Hilton (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety)

Officers were sent to Park Hill Drive around 4 a.m. that day for a report of a shooting. At the scene, they found 32-year-old Matthew Anthony Zinnermon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Zinnermon had been shot several times in the back. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hilton will be charged with criminal homicide and firearms violations.

