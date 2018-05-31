Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) — A man accused of robbing a Mount Oliver bank Wednesday has turned himself in.

Allegheny County Police say 44-year-old Thomas D. Cordero turned himself in at the Mount Oliver Police Station around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was arrested and sent to the Allegheny County Jail.

Cordero is accused of robbing a Northwest Savings Bank on Brownsville Road on Wednesday afternoon. He passed a note to a teller and got away with $880. No weapon was shown during the robbery.

He’s facing two felony counts of robbery and one misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking.