PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the sweetest holidays is coming up on Friday!
June 1 is National Donut Day, and bakeries and donut spots all around the Pittsburgh area are offering special deals and free treats to celebrate.
Bethel Bakery
The Bethel Park bakery is offering a free donut with each purchase. They’re also offering a chance to win a dozen donuts each month for a year on their Facebook page.
Duck Donuts
At Duck Donuts, you can get a free plain, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut — and no purchase is necessary! You’ll also get a buy-one-get-one-free coupon that can be used any time before June 17.
The chain will also deliver donuts to the Pittsburgh Temple worship and Service Center on McNeilly Road.
Dunkin’ Donuts
The national donut chain will give you a free donut with the purchase of any beverage.
Giant Eagle
Giant Eagle’s bakery normally offers a dozen donuts for just $5 on Fridays, but for National Donut Day, they’re lowering the price to $3.99!
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme is offering one free donut of your choice, no purchase necessary, on Friday! You can find a Krispy Kreme location in Washington, Pa., on Trinity Point Drive.
Oakmont Bakery
Customers can get a free donut when they stop by Oakmont Bakery.
Peace, Love and Little Donuts
Donut Day deals vary at each Peace, Love and Little Donuts location throughout the Pittsburgh area.
In Bethel Park and Robinson, you can get a free coffee and a chance to win donuts, prizes and merchandise. The Peters Township location offers a free groovy donut.
Customers in Irwin can get a free donut with any purchase and anyone who purchases a dozen donuts or more will be entered for a chance to win a dozen donuts a month for one year.
Check with the Peace, Love and Little Donuts location closest to you to find out what deals they’re offering!