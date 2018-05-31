Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the sweetest holidays is coming up on Friday! June 1 is National Donut Day, and bakeries and donut spots all around the Pittsburgh area are offering special deals and free treats to celebrate.

Bethel Bakery The Bethel Park bakery is offering a free donut with each purchase. They’re also offering a chance to win a dozen donuts each month for a year on their Facebook page.

Duck Donuts At Duck Donuts, you can get a free plain, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar donut — and no purchase is necessary! You’ll also get a buy-one-get-one-free coupon that can be used any time before June 17. The chain will also deliver donuts to the Pittsburgh Temple worship and Service Center on McNeilly Road. RELATED: Best Donuts In Pittsburgh

Dunkin’ Donuts The national donut chain will give you a free donut with the purchase of any beverage. Helloooo, Donut! #NationalDonutDay is coming, Friday 6/1! Treat Do' Self to a FREE donut with the purchase of any beverage. 🍩🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/zCkigYNfzC — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) May 27, 2018

Giant Eagle Giant Eagle’s bakery normally offers a dozen donuts for just $5 on Fridays, but for National Donut Day, they’re lowering the price to $3.99! 1 more day until #NationalDonutDay and you know we're doing it big! Get a dozen donuts for just $3.99 tomorrow ONLY! 🍩 pic.twitter.com/GZFTXtJh1I — Giant Eagle, Inc. (@GiantEagle) May 31, 2018

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme is offering one free donut of your choice, no purchase necessary, on Friday! You can find a Krispy Kreme location in Washington, Pa., on Trinity Point Drive.