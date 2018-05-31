Story Hoodline — Wondering where to find the best dive bars near you?

We crunched the numbers to find the top dive bars in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Gooski’s

PHOTO: DARREN W./YELP

Topping the list is Gooski’s. Located at 3117 Brereton St. in Polish Hill, it’s the highest rated dive bar in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 77 reviews on Yelp.

From live music to billiards — Gooski’s has you covered. Check out the chalkboard menu for chicken wings, burgers, fish sandwiches, pierogies and options for kids like cheese sticks, tater tots and curly fries.

2. Dive Bar & Grille

PHOTO: JESSICA O./YELP

Next up is Lawrenceville’s Dive Bar & Grille at 5147 Butler St., which serves an elevated version of classic bar fare. Earning four stars out of 116 reviews on Yelp, the dive bar and restaurant has proven to be a local favorite, with outposts on the South Side and in Wexford, Penn.

Grab a beer or cocktail to wash down unexpected menu items like bacon-wrapped dates, tuna sliders, fried pickles, panko-crusted potato pancakes, and shrimp and grits.

3. Jack’s Bar

PHOTO: GEORGE M./YELP

Jack’s Bar, located at 1121 E. Carson St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the dive bar four stars out of 64 reviews. Yelp reviewer Ellen S. hails the watering hole as the “most famous dive bar” on the South Side.

The bar serves up Yuengling and Iron City beers, fried hot dogs, nachos and Mom’s Cold Meatloaf sandwich.

4. Le Mardi Gras

PHOTO: GEORGE M./YELP

Open since 1954, Le Mardi Gras is the oldest cocktail lounge in the city, according to Thrillist. The old-school Shadyside bar, located at 731 Copeland St., has four stars out of 55 Yelp reviews.

“If you are interested in a genuine, laid-back bar experience, look no further! Le Mardi Gras is truly special,” noted Yelper Hannah Z. “Not only did the bartender go above and beyond to find out what kind of drink would suit me best, but the drink itself was also spectacular.”

5. Lefty’s

PHOTO: CRAIG H./YELP

Over in the Strip District, check out Lefty’s, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp. You can find the dive bar at 2021 Penn Ave.

Not only is Lefty’s home of the $4 Strong Island, but it serves up a plethora of well drinks plus draft and bottled beer like the Dogfish IPA. The narrow space, which can fill up fast, also features an inviting pool table.

6. Bar 11

PHOTO: ERIC F./YELP

And then there’s Bar 11, a South Side favorite with four stars out of 52 reviews. Hit up 1101 Bradish St. the next time you’re in the mood for boozy refreshments.

Complete with black lights, personalized name tags, party poppers, little green army men, candy necklaces, fire-breathing bartenders and drums hanging from the ceiling, Bar 11 aims to show customers a good time.