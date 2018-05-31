Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Turns out the Pittsburgh area is home to Pennsylvania’s richest town, according to a new study.

In a new study done by 24/7 Wall St., the Pittsburgh suburb Edgeworth has a household income of more than $150,000.

That’s nearly triple the state average of $54,895.

24/7 Wall St. says they reviewed median household incomes in every town, city, village, borough, or census designated place with a population between 1,000 and 25,000.

Here’s how they break it down for Edgeworth:

Median household income: $154,545

Household incomes of at least $200,000: 38.7 percent (state: 4.9 percent)

Adults with at least a bachelor’s degree: 84.7 percent (state: 29.3 percent)

Median home value: $506,200 (state: $ 167,700)

Edgeworth has 1,639 residents.

24/7 Wall St. also notes:

“Greater educational attainment can open opportunities to better paying jobs, and Edgeworth is home to one of the best-educated populations in the country. About 85% of area adults have a bachelor’s degree or higher, the largest share of any town in Pennsylvania and the fifth largest share nationwide.”

Pennsylvania’s second richest town is Blue Bell, in Montgomery County. The average household income there is $130,164.