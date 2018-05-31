Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LINCOLN-LEMINGTON (KDKA) — A dog was killed after it bit a girl in Lincoln-Lemington on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson Alicia George says police were called to a home on Dean Street just before 3 p.m. for a report of an animal bite.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old girl had been bitten by a pit bull.

George says the girl was going to visit a friend, and as the friend opened the door, the pit bull got out, jumped on top of the 15-year-old and bit her.

The dog’s owner started yelling for help and George says a female neighbor came running from down the street and fatally shot the dog.

James Bowens lives nearby. He said he heard screaming outside and when he looked out, he saw a dog attacking the girl.

“The [owner of the dog] is yelling at the dog, you know, ‘let her go, let her go,'” he said, “but the dog was locked on, wouldn’t let go. So, you know, as I’m thinking about grabbing my protection, I see another neighbor walking up with hers and she goes and puts the dog down.”

Bowens said the dog bit the girl on the arm.

The girl was sent to a local hospital in stable condition.

George says the incident is being considered an accident at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details