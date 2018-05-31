Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The race for Amazon’s second headquarters is heating up, but Pittsburgh may have just received a little boost.

Attom Data Solutions has analyzed the finalists for Amazon’s HQ2 based on real estate market factors.

Researchers used seven factors in the housing and quality of life analysis. Some of the factors included home prices, affordability, school test scores, crime rate and property tax rate.

Of the 19 markets that were analyzed, Pittsburgh ranked third. The city’s median house price of $150,000 helped it to rank high on the list.

The top five markets were as follows:

Raleigh, North Carolina Atlanta, Georgia Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Nashville, Georgia Austin, Texas

Amazon is expected to announce where it will build its HQ2 later this year.

Amazon has said its HQ2 will bring 50,000 jobs and an investment of $5 billion.