Story Hoodline — Craving Vietnamese cuisine?

We crunched the numbers to find the top Vietnamese restaurants around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Banh Mi & Ti

PHOTO: SHER Y./YELP

Topping the list is Banh Mi & Ti, a bright, casual eatery owned by Vietnamese natives and sisters Kellie and Tuyen Truong, per Next Pittsburgh. Located at 4502 Butler St. in Central Lawrenceville, the eatery is the highest rated Vietnamese spot in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 190 reviews on Yelp.

Menu offerings include a variety of traditional and vegan bánh mì, Vietnamese coffee, bubble tea, sugar cane juice and more. Come try the restaurant’s signature bánh mì, The Viet Special — consisting of ham, pâté, pork roll, head cheese and homemade mayo.

2. Tram’s Kitchen

PHOTO: ELISSA C./YELP

Next on the list is Bloomfield’s Tram’s Kitchen, situated at 4050 Penn Ave. With four stars out of 284 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot has proven to be a local favorite.

On the menu, look for an assortment of appetizers, phở, vegetarian delights and other Vietnamese fare like lemon grass tofu with rice vermicelli, fresh spring rolls and mung bean noodle soup. (You can view the menu here.)

3. Ineffable Ca Phe

PHOTO: STEPHANIE M./YELP

Lower Lawrenceville’s Ineffable Ca Phe, located at 3920 Penn Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Vietnamese and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 81 reviews.

“Ineffable is the unlikely, yet beautiful marriage of an industrial-style classic American coffee shop and an authentic Vietnamese café,” explains its website.

Espresso-based drinks include traditional offerings, as well as fancier brewing styles like pour-over and coffee brewed by AeroPress. To top it off, there are four bánh mì sandwich options to choose from — grilled pork, lemon grass chicken, braised pork belly and tofu. (You can view both the food and drink menu here.)

4. Pho Minh

PHOTO: NANCY Y./YELP

Last (but not least), Pho Minh, a Vietnamese restaurant in Garfield, is another go-to, with four stars out of 91 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4917 Penn Ave. to check it out for yourself.

“Great neighborhood phở,” said Yelper Larry F. “That’s it. Nothing fancy, nothing expensive. Nothing bad. Just reliably good phở soup, day in and day out.”

From rare beef noodle bowls and pork balls in vermicelli soup to Pho Minh sauteed tofu and Vietnamese pudding, this spot has a wide variety of options. (Check out the menu here.)