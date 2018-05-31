Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a gunshot rang out in Downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday afternoon, piercing the window of a building.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, it happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Smithfield Street and the Boulevard of the Allies.

Officials say the shot came from inside a car after a man on the street got into an argument with the person or people inside the vehicle.

One gunshot was fired. Investigators say the bullet went through the window at 1 Smithfield Street.

No one was injured.

The car took off and officials say there are conflicting reports on a description of it.

Police officers subdued the man involved. One officer suffered a minor injury when the man began resisting arrest. Officials say the man was not responsive to police questioning.

He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.