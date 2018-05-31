WEATHER: Alerts | Radar & Maps | Weather App | Weather Watchers | Send Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local company known for its creative, Pittsburgh-themed apparel has released a new Mister Rogers clothing line.

Steel City on Smithfield Street has released five shirts that celebrate “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

steel city mister rogers Steel City Brand Unveils Mister Rogers Apparel, Memorabilia

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The shirts were designed by Steel City with approval from the Mr. Rogers Foundation.

“When you think of Pittsburgh, Mister Rogers is a huge part of that. So, it’s really great for us to be able to represent someone that is such a big part of Pittsburgh and means so much to so many people,” Steel City Manager Alex Clemence said.

The store also has several Mr. Rogers’ themed accessories for sale and plans to release more designs later this year.

