Story Hoodline — Looking for the swankiest steakhouses in the Burgh? You’re in luck.

We crunched the numbers to find the best high-end steakhouses in Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own special marinade to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill all of your red meat cravings.

1. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

PHOTO: EDDIE V’S PRIME SEAFOOD/YELP

Topping the list is Eddie V’s Prime Seafood. Located at 501 Grant St., the steakhouse and lounge is the top rated high-end steakhouse in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 109 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, look for a classic blend of surf and turf, like filet mignon, crab legs, lobster tail, prime rib-eye and Chilean sea bass. Popular sides include the Brussels sprouts, the crab fried rice and the truffled macaroni and cheese.

2. The Capital Grille

PHOTO: THE CAPITAL GRILLE/YELP

Next up is The Capital Grille, situated at 301 5th Ave. With four stars out of 241 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and wine bar is a proven local favorite.

If you’re looking for recommendations, consider the lobster and crab cakes, the seared tenderloin, or the double cut lamb rib chops. The jumbo scallops and the citrus-glazed salmon are two popular seafood dishes.

3. Texas de Brazil

PHOTO: TEXAS DE BRAZIL/YELP

South Shore’s Texas de Brazil, located at 240 W Station Square Dr., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy Brazilian steakhouse four stars out of 191 reviews. Texas de Brazil also has a takeout menu and a catering menu.

4. Cioppino Restaurant & Cigar Bar

PHOTO: CIOPPINO RESTAURANT & CIGAR BAR/YELP

Cioppino Restaurant & Cigar Bar, a steakhouse and whiskey bar in the Strip District, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 169 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2350 Railroad St. to see for yourself.

On the menu, look for steaks and chops, as well as seafood and pasta dishes.

5. Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse

PHOTO: MARK K./YELP

Over on the North Shore, check out Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse, which has earned four stars out of 166 reviews on Yelp. The eatery is located at 247 N Shore Dr.

Hyde’s has both traditional and specialty steak and seafood dishes, including a raw bar with oysters and shellfish platters.

