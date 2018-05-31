Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST END (KDKA) – Water service was being restored to thousands of people in Pittsburgh’s West End Thursday morning.

According to Penn American Water officials, about 2,000 customers in Pittsburgh’s West End service area were experiencing low or no pressure.

Officials had to expand the outage area when the planned repair of a 24-inch valve turned into a full replacement Wednesday night.

Crews completed the valve replacement work around 5:30 a.m., but it could take up to six hours for water to return to all affected customers.

Once service is restored, officials say customers could find they have cloudy or discolored water. If your water is discolored, you are advised to turn on the faucet and wait until it runs clear before using it.

Those locations are:

Shop’N’Save Parking Lot

2103 Noblestown Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Obey House Parking Lot

1337 Steuben St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15220

Middletown Baptist Church Parking Lot

2660 Middletown Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15205

For more information on the outage, read Penn American Water’s full alert here, or visit their website at this link.