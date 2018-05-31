Story Hoodline — Curious just how far your dollar goes in Pittsburgh?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Pittsburgh if you don’t want to spend more than $1,200/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

3955 Bigelow Blvd., #1006 (North Oakland)



Here’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 3955 Bigelow Blvd. It’s listed for $1,195/month.

The unit features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a decorative fireplace and a balcony. Building amenities include an elevator, a fitness room, on-site laundry, garage parking and bike storage. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

5520 Fifth Ave. (Squirrel Hill North)





Here’s a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 5520 Fifth Ave. that’s going for $1,190/month.

On-site laundry, additional storage space and garage parking are offered as building amenities. In the unit, you’ll get a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, closet space, wooden cabinetry and built-in shelves. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, isn’t particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

245 Melwood Ave., #806 (North Oakland)



Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that’s located at 245 Melwood Ave. It’s listed for $1,170/month.

The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and large windows. Secured entry, on-site laundry and garden access are offered as building amenities. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.

1034 Murray Hill Ave. (Squirrel Hill North)





Located at 1034 Murray Hill Ave., here’s a studio that’s listed for $1,150/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar, concrete countertops, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. A business center is offered as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1206 James St. (East Allegheny)





Here’s a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1206 James St. that’s going for $1,100/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, exposed brick, a dishwasher, quartz countertops, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Cats are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

