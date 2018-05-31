Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rules and guidelines have already been announced ahead of this weekend’s Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field. But, there’s one more thing fans should keep in mind – a zero tolerance policy.

“There will be zero tolerance for intoxication, underage drinking and misbehavior,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said. “Individuals will be cited and/or arrested.”

The zero tolerance policy also includes any violence.

According to public safety officials, mounted units from Pittsburgh and Allegheny County police will help with crowd control if necessary.

On Wednesday, the Coast Guard announced special regulations for boaters.

Starting at 4 p.m. Friday and until 3 p.m. Sunday, the Special Local Regulations will be in effect from the Rachael Carson Bridge, over the Allegheny, to the Fort Pitt Bridge, to the West End Bridge. During that period, no one will be allowed to anchor in the middle of the river or raft with other boats in the middle of the sailing channel.

“Rafting off from the wall is not going to be restricted as long as they remain within 100 feet of the shore,” says Lt. Shawn Simeral.

The USCG won’t be alone on the water this weekend. Pittsburgh River Rescue, the Pennsylvania Boat Commission, and Coast Guard Auxiliary will be on hand in case a boater anchors in the wrong spot.

As for tailgaters, a parking lot code of conduct was announced on Tuesday.

The following parking lot code of conduct will be in effect:

Upon entering, fans will receive trash and recycling bags

Trash must be disposed of properly

The following are prohibited: solicitation of any kind, the sale of food and alcohol, glass containers, tents, personal port-a-johns, furniture (other than folding lawn chairs and tables), and oversized vehicles.

The NFL’s clear bag policy will also be in place for the “Trip Around the Sun Tour.” Fans will not be able to bring selfie sticks, coolers, large bags, alcohol and other prohibited items inside the stadium.

