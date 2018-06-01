Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man accused of assaulting a 3-year-old child was taken into custody Thursday night.

Officials say Stowe Township Police received a report just before 11 a.m. Thursday about an apparent assault of a 3-year-old boy.

The child was taken to a local hospital with a fractured arm and significant injuries to his arms, legs, chest and groin.

Police say Jerrard R. Littlejohn was subsequently charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and several other charges.

West Homestead Police officers took Littlejohn into custody Thursday evening.